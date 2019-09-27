To the editor:
As a teenager in a society where vaping and smoking seems to be normal, I realized how much our generation is changing, and not for the better.
Why is there such a high demand for vaping products that contain nicotine, THC, CBD, etc. with young adults?
The social aspect of vaping is why so many young adults and students are using these products. The fruity flavors are no help either because it just makes the act easier to enjoy, participate in, get addicted to, and forget about how bad these products actually are. In order to keep our generation thriving we need to realize that these addictive products are effecting our futures as the next generation of adults to come.
Thanks to Massachusetts banning the sales of these nicotine and marijuana products, we are on the right path to fixing our generation.
Grace Nitso
Attleboro
