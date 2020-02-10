To the editor:
I read with interest your article "Mermell releases reproductive rights agenda in Attleboro," in The Sun Chronicle. (Feb. 4, Page A1)
I was impressed with the tone of civility that took place between Congressional candidate Jesse Mermell and Darlene Howard, director of Abundant Hope Pregnancy Resource Center.
I hope that Mermell will accept Howard's invitation to tour the Abundant Hope facility, to learn first hand the work being done.
Should Mermell be elected to Congress, she goes there representing all constituents in our district.
An open exchange of ideas and learning of others views, first hand, even if one disagrees with them, will go a long way in healing our divided nation. Wouldn't it be great to think that the road to our country's healing began with its first steps right here in Attleboro.
Paul Hodge
Seekonk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.