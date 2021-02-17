To the editor:
I, for one, commend Mayor Paul Heroux for assisting senior citizens in his effort to get them shots recently.(“Mayor defends getting vaccine,” Page A1, Feb. 16)
I also believe him about the shot going to waste and his decision to receive it instead of it being discarded.
I would have done the same. It’s just common sense.
Ken Drucker
Attleboro
