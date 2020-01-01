Mayor is treating a dedicated public servant appallingly
To the editor:
Shame on Mayor Paul Heroux for demanding the resignation of Joe Caponigro.
I have had the pleasure of knowing Joe for almost 25 years and he has done more for this city than most do. Ever since I knew Joe, he was always a sports enthusiast and dedicated countless hours providing the children of this city with an outlet for basketball, which is where we first met.
Through his dedication, he made sure that each kid growing up, who wanted to play in the youth basketball league secured a spot on a team. Many of these young middle school children went on to play for Attleboro High School or Bishop Feehan High School. He reached out and contacted interested adults to coach and gave them the necessary tools to make sure that each team could compete to the best of their ability and have fun in the process.
Later, Joe would go on to become a member of the Attleboro Planning Board, again donating countess numbers of hours making sure our city was in the best possible shape, one we could all be proud to call our home.
As the youth basketball administrator, he worked closely with the athletic director and the head basketball coach at our high school ensuring fair play and a chance of all to participate regardless of proficiency. While on the planning board he worked closely with the City Council and our former mayor, Kevin Dumas. Not once while I was living in Attleboro did I ever hear anyone say a bad word about his status while serving on any board.
In addition, to his active role in helping to make Attleboro a better place to live, he enjoyed an impeccable reputation as a contractor. His job was not to be a rubber stamp for any person, or particular department; instead, it was to do the best job possible, which is a Caponigro trademark.
In his current position on the Attleboro Traffic Commission, one would assume that the safety of the citizens comes before the personal need to conform to the will of the mayor on all issues. How childish of Heroux to demand that he resign.
More importantly, Joe’s decision to not back down and resign, as the mayor insists, shows what kind of a fighter he is. We desperately need more folks like Joe, with his fortitude and resilience to make sure that taxpayers are being well served.
I hope that the full City Council sees it this way and supports the efforts of Joe Caponigro to remain on the Traffic Commission.
Howard S. Levine
Raynham
