To the editor:
I am with Sen. Ed Markey because he has a long list of accomplishments:
Markey helped secure almost $800,000 in federal funding for grants for housing in Attleboro.
Markey helped the Attleboro Housing Authority get $60,000 that was needed to find caseworkers working with people in poverty struggling to get by.
Markey advocated for and was successful in getting $450,000 for the Attleboro Intermodal Transportation Station.
Markey helped secure $90,000 for programs for New Hope, a domestic violence and sexual assault prevention and recovery organization located here in Attleboro.
Markey’s work can be seen in the $1.2 million provided for telecommunications services to Attleboro schools as part of the E-RATE Program, which Ed created.
The Union Street district is going to be rebuilt in-part because of the work Markey has done with CDBG funds, which allowed me to negotiate a deal to redevelop Union Street district.
Markey is a leader on a cleaner greener Massachusetts, United States, and world.
In 2015, I met with Markey to talk about nuclear proliferation in Iran. Little did I know, he was already an expert on the subject, having written a book about nuclear disarmament and nonproliferation years earlier.
Markey’s work matters and I think he has earned another term as our U.S. senator.
Mayor Paul Heroux
Attleboro
