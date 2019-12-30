To the editor:
My first thought after the mayor’s re-election was, “Be careful what you wish for, for you shall surely get it.” That night, Eddie Porreca was summarily exiled for posting an angry “dis” about the election. OK, “to the victor belongs the spoils.” Strike one!
Spoiled says it. The mayor was not done yet. Last week, Chairperson Joe Caponigro was removed from the traffic commission just because he had the audacity to hold a different opinion from the mayor’s. Strike two!
Allow me to remind the mayor that both these volunteers have brought valuable knowledge and expertise to the city and have served honorably in their positions. By the way, volunteer means that they do it for free.
Unfortunately, the current mayor’s megalomania and severely damaged self-image blocks him from understanding this or being able to think of anyone but himself.
In defense of his actions, he compared himself to President Donald Trump. That’s right, a declared Democrat points to the Republican nightmare as justification for his decision, just like Trump points to Putin as an example of a great leader.
I have a question for the mayor. Now that you embrace this “My way or the highway” attitude and since you know that the local firefighters union endorsed your opponent in the last election, what will you do if your house were to suddenly catch fire? Would you call Fire Chief LaChance to tell them not to come? Just asking.
Dave Kane
Johnston, R.I.
