To the editor:
I would like to take a minute to urge Attleboro residents to consider the mayor’s recent environmental proposal with an open mind. As a 25+ year resident of Attleboro, I think the proposed changes are things we can do. More importantly, I think they are things we need to do. I am not an environmental activist or recycling expert. But I have been disappointed at the rush to point out all the challenges.
Elimination of Styrofoam and plastic disposables is pretty simple. The cost and options available for the food industry are more affordable and extensive than ever. Most of the national chains, from McDonald’s to Panera to Pizzeria Uno, have eliminated Styrofoam years ago because (a) their customers value their commitment to sustainability and (b) 100s of communities have mandated it.
We may need to phase this in due to the coronavirus crunch on food businesses and the high percent of “to go” items resulting. But that should not be a reason to put off the discussion.
Single use plastic bottles, “nips”, plastic straws — each of these has its separate challenges but we need to get out of the box and rethink what we “value”. Can the city increase the number and profile of public trash and recycling bins around the city?
Would a convenience store install a filtered water station for free or at cost filling of reusable water bottles?
Can we encourage “green” certification of restaurants that highlights establishments that meet or exceed industry standards for sustainable operations?
If liquor stores sell nips, do they really need to do the countertop merchandising of discount nips as an impulse purchase the cash register?
Over and over, studies show that businesses that tackle change proactively are rewarded by greater consumer support. The concern about increased cost or lost sales is short-sighted. On the other hand there is opportunity for those with vision.
Kevin McHugh
Attleboro
