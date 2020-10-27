To the editor:
I am writing in support of Mayor Paul Heroux’s proposed environmental ordinance.
The majority of the litter I pick up are water bottles, nips, plastic straws, and takeout containers.
Liquor store owners offered to create programs to address the litter. Where have they been all along? They have been enjoying their profits, unconcerned with the litter or environmental impact until now.
Opponents suggest a nip deposit. I pick up discarded cans daily which could have been returned for a refund. This will not stop drunk driving or the harmful production of plastics.
Years ago, I bought a water filter and reusable bottles. I have saved thousands this way and contributed so much less waste. During the public hearing a caller referenced a website that said our water was unsafe. The data on this website was from several years ago and did not show the whole picture.
Many restaurants already use paper straws and containers. Others can adapt to this change just as shops adapted to the plastic bag ban. After Attleboro banned plastic bags, many surrounding towns followed suit.
It’s short-sighted to put convenience over the health of your family and the environment.
We are all in this together and should work together to change our habits of using single use plastics. Please take pride in where you live. Keep shopping at local establishments, relish in the reduction of litter, and feel good that we can make a difference in the environment for generations to come.
Sharon Fortune
Attleboro
