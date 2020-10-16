Mayor’s proposal will make Attleboro a green leader
To the editor:
I am writing to endorse Mayor Paul Heroux’s proposed ordinances designed to make Attleboro a “clean and green” community.
The environment we live in is rapidly being damaged by human activity and the only way to preserve the natural world we inherited is to stop polluting it. This of course will affect some local business, and there are always those who resist change. In this case, however, there are many acceptable alternatives, so that the process need not be a painful one.
Plastics are a great convenience we all have learned to take for granted. But plastics require a considerable amount of energy to produce and this typically adds to the greenhouse gases that contribute to Climate Change. And once they are used, they become a harmful waste product that generally is not recycled.
Reducing unnecessary plastic items will help to address the rapid global warming we now can see so clearly and will reduce the unsightly litter along our streets and parks.
I have personally picked up hundreds of single-use plastic bottles over the years that were littered along our streets.
I believe these changes will eventually be adopted across the country. It’s only a question of time.
Let’s be on the leading edge in Attleboro instead of bringing up the rear.
Roy Belcher
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.