To the editor:
What a shame that with a chance to focus on good news and encouraging developments in this crisis, so many columnists prefer to fall back on the old standbys: diatribes against President Trump and pot shots at his supporters and media outlets who refuse to fall in line with the official “Orange Man Bad” narrative.
I have a suggestion for those in the media who feel persecuted by having to deal with Trump and aren’t shy about seizing every opportunity to let the public know it. Go outside, and you may see quite a few more people than usual exercising or doing yardwork. While it has been a lovely spring, chances are most of these “common folk” would prefer to be otherwise engaged — such as with earning a living or getting an education.
The media is very lucky that its services are still considered “essential.” Though complaining about one’s horrible job is no big deal in most times, nowadays with more and more Americans in limbo when it comes to their career and schooling, it’s in exceptionally poor taste.
Elizabeth Bristol
North Attleboro
