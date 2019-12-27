Memories of LaSalette of yore
To the editor:
Mike Kirby’s historic narrative in The Sun Chronicle about the history of LaSalette in Attleboro brought back memories of my youth. (“Shining a light on LaSalette’s history,” Dec. 14-15, City & Town.)
What the Rosary Walk is today was once a popular and beautiful spring-fed pond which drew ice skaters during cold winter Sundays back in the late 1940s and early 1950s before the shrine was developed.
The large main shrine parking lot today was, in fact, a large hay meadow.
The property was a destination point for thousands of years by Native Americans, most likely attracted by the active fresh water springs, evidence of which is hinted in a full-grooved stone ax found in the neighborhood some years ago. Park Street, a modern route placed along the ridge of a glacial esker, was probably a strategic footpath used by the ancients.
The whole of the LaSalette property is classic, post-glacial terrain and after the settling of the last glacial event, LaSalette evolved and developed as it is today in the midst of a natural esker community — Oak Hill being the main solitary witness randomly situated in the nearby Locust Valley Basin along with the meander of Thacher Brook.
The skating pond itself attracted many French-Canadian Catholic brothers in training, and locals alike mixed in some active and entertaining Sunday afternoon up-and-down hockey skirmishes. Hockey was “in the blood” for all concerned.
One brother for several years preferred solitary speed skating and circled that pond with an easy pace for hours with his unusual skates. For us kids, it was our first curious encounter with speed skates.
One winter, the Canadian brothers taught a visiting Philippine brother to skate. He had never seen ice or snow, and he avoided the hockey games, skating off to the side in a comical way. Nonetheless, his good brothers encouraged the ice skating novice to succeed.
The punctual late afternoon vesper bell usually abruptly ended the ice skating activity for the brothers and they all efficiently and quietly filed to the Provincial House for prayer time.
Don Doucette
Attleboro
