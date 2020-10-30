To the editor:
Life has changed, that is an understatement. Our world has changed. The new “normal” that has permeated every aspect of our lives, has truly taken a toll on human interaction. Loss of lives, loss of jobs, loss of income — these are the major concerns that bring on anxiety and depression. That being said, as I walk through this new frontier, I find myself longing for the “little” things that once brought so much joy to the day.
For the most part, hugs are reserved for family, close friends and occasionally for those who have performed an act of kindness or generosity. I took hugs for granted but have recently discovered that they mean more to me than I ever realized. For a brief moment, without words, a simple gesture lets that person know, they are loved.
Surgical masks are one of our greatest weapons in the battle against the coronavirus. Although they protect us from the virus, they remove one of our greatest human characteristics, our smile. I realize no one walks through life with a constant smile, but this simple human motion has an almost magical way of lightning one’s load and causing the recipient to share one as well.
Handshakes are common in business interactions, and for the most part instill a sense of trust. They are also personal gestures we share with those we care for, when hugs or kisses are not comfortable. Although cordial, this brief touch shows respect and appreciation.
We are a community people and we are not built for isolation.
So like many, I will continue to pray for a vaccine and look forward to the day when I can once again, hug my friend, smile at a stranger, and shake hands with a colleague.
John O’Neill
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.