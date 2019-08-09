To the editor:
You may have heard that residents of Sand Castle Estates, a 55-year-and-over adult park has been recently purchased by a company Legacy Community's LLC, that buys mobile/manufactured home parks for what may be an outrageously high price and then as they take ownership they immediately raise rents to those homes who do not have any written lease.
How can they do that you may ask?
It appears that Legacy believes that new owners under our current state law allows them to treat non-leased residents, sometimes called tenants-at-will, as "new residents" and immediately charge them higher rent. Since there is no rent control for mobile/manufactured homes within the city, residents at Sandcastle are in the process of asking the Attleboro City Council and our mayor to approve the acceptance of including mobile/manufactured Homes within our city with rent control. They are following this path to rent control to comply with state laws describing the process.
Reports by Sun Chronicle reporters Jim Hand and George W. Rhodes on July 11 and on July 27-28th, explain some of the circumstances and risk faced by city residents who reside in such parks.
A recent report in the AARP Bulletin, explains the vulnerability of elder abuse and financial exploitation and that seniors are often targeted by corporations such as Legacy Community's LLC as an easy target. The designation of an elder park is endorsed by state laws so as to assure that current residents owning a home within their home community can have the option of staying within their home community by selling their current residence and purchasing a local mobile/manufactured home there.
Please consider supporting our neighbors at Sand Castle Estates by attending a city council meeting featuring a public hearing on the approval of rent control for mobile/manufactured home parks within Attleboro.
Walter Thibodeau
Attleboro
