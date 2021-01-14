To the editor:
We are in the midst of a civil war, the details of which will be etched in history books for our children’s children to study.
The battleground for this conflict has been largely played out on social media platforms. Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and others have become the daily dumping grounds for political posts from both sides of the aisle. These “message” engines, which were conceived and designed to disseminate information to the masses, have become havens for hate speech.
A lynch mob mentality has infiltrated the current political landscape. This mob has taken advantage of our First Amendment right to protest. We saw it this past year with looting during the Black Lives Matter rallies and more recently, last week with supporters of President Donald Trump storming the Capitol. Peaceful protests turned into deadly riots and unfortunately, due to a small number of knuckleheads, mayhem overshadowed the message.
I don’t believe there are “typical Biden” supporters or “typical Trump” supporters. I do believe there are passionate souls in both camps, who truly believe in the American dream.
Although the dream may look a little different to each of us, it is the belief that anyone, regardless of where they were born or what class they were born into, can attain their own version of success in a society where upward mobility is possible for all. Choosing the right person to lead our nation to this promised land, is the challenge.
Over the past week, a conversation I had with my late mother has been replaying in my mind. It was during a hard-fought campaign between two strong candidates from opposite parties. Mud was starting to sling, and TV ads were getting ugly. Side by side, my mother and I held campaign signs on a corner; I remember her turning to me, grabbing my hand and saying: “We need to find common ground.”
Words of wisdom from my mom.
John O’Neill
Attleboro
