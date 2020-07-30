Excuses for a failed presidency
To the editor:
Paul Andrews asks readers to “Please stop calling me a racist” (Guest column, July 28).
It made me wonder just who are the people calling him a racist? Are they little voices inside his head, or do people come up to his face and call him a racist?
He tries to take down the likes of MSNBC, CNN, and The New York Times while giving a pat on the back to Fox News. The above mentioned, except for Fox, correct any mistakes they make while the right-wingers double down on the lies they put out there every day for the low intelligence crowd to eat up. Yes, Mr. Andrews, they are conservative crazies on Fox without any question.
He is so all over the place that it’s hard to follow his train of mostly erratic thought, void of any facts or truth. He even tries to make a feeble effort at speaking against Donald Trump, but his words say otherwise. He is a faithful Trump supporter who never listens and live in that alternative reality Trump has created for him.
He tries to make an example out of Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and Bernie Sanders, who only represent a portion of the Democratic party. Free thinking is allowed in the Democratic party unlike the Republican party where you either tow the line for the president or get attacked. It seems that our capitalistic system has fallen flat on its face during this time of a pandemic and massive unemployment. Tens of millions of people are now surviving in this country due to socialist programs like unemployment insurance, stimulus checks, health care, food stamps, and food banks, etc. Where would most of us be today without that help?
In the final analysis, anyone would be better than Trump leading this country. He had his chance and failed miserably, and with more virus outbreaks in our future, we cannot trust the well being and safety of this country to the incompetent that now sits in the White House.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield
