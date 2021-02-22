More fact checking needed
To the editor:
After the appearance of Donna Perry’s column on Feb. 18 (“A tense climate,” Opinion), it is now two editorial columns The Sun Chronicle has published containing demonstrably false information (the first being Bob Foley’s rant against “voter fraud.”)
The fact that disinformation continues to be distributed by members of the press is unconscionable, especially in this climate. For better or worse, The Sun Chronicle is the paper of record for quite a large area. It has a responsibility to ensure accuracy, even in editorial pieces.
Will the editorial staff show a shred of integrity and retract both these articles, or at least publish notifications of major corrections?
That fundamental standards of reportage cannot be met by your staff is deeply, deeply troubling.
Jean Sanson
Attleboro
