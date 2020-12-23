To the editor:
Re: Letter to the editor by Stephen Welch (“Trump is hardly worthy of praise for the vaccine,” Opinion, Dec. 22)
In July, Pfizer made an advanced purchase deal with the U.S. government that guaranteed them $1.95 billion and was absolutely a part of the Warp Speed program put together by President Donald Trump.
While the money was not used for the development of the vaccine, it certainly provided to Pfizer the incentive to get it developed quickly and get the distribution rolling quicker than anyone could have ever imagined.
This type of incentive is often used to partner up with for-profit manufacturers throughout the world to supply vaccines in a timely manner (i.e., Warp Speed).
This would never have happened so quickly without the organization and prodding of President Trump who was involved in the program 24/7 since its inception.
The comment that Welch attributes to the CEO of Pfizer (Albert Bourla) is an erroneous statement by Welch.
That comment was made by a VP of the company, Katherine Jansen, on CNN (hmmm) and was quickly corrected by the Pfizer company the very next day by one of their spokespersons who stated, in no uncertain terms, that Pfizer was and is indeed part of the president’s Warped Speed program.
‘Fake News” rears its ugly head concerning Trump even on his way out … how sad.
To say Trump did not “orchestrate” the development and now, the speedy distribution of this historic vaccine, is absolutely wrong in every way.
The entire operation was, and is, as Vice President Michael Pence stated, “a public-private partnership forged by President Donald Trump” and absolutely included money given to Pfizer.
Bruce Wessel
North Attleboro
