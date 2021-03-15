Most teachers want to return
To the editor:
I keep hearing about teachers not wanting to go back to work. There are teachers who are in school and have been since last fall. Not just private schools but public as well. From all that’s being said, one would think teachers are evil for not wanting to go into an environment that could be detrimental to their health and that of their families.
Most teachers use their own money to buy supplies for their classrooms and work a lot of extra hours at home. They also put up with a lot of parents who are too lazy to help their kids do their homework or prepare for class.
They teach children who have learning deficiencies and some who have behavioral issues. It is time to get back to school. The governor should put his ego in check and give top priority to the people who are guardians for the next generation — the generation that is going to inherit this monstrous debt that is soaring out of control.
Stop pointing the finger at those who don’t deserve it. Be specific as to what schools are part of the refusals to go back. The same thing is done to the police, painting all of them with a broad brush even though they don’t deserve the ridicule.
Not all teachers are bad, not all cops are bad. Weeding out those who don’t belong takes time and a concerted effort.
David Kelly
Norfolk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.