To the editor:
I guess Bob Foley can’t wait to “move on” from what happened on Jan. 6 with his latest misinformation-filled column (“It’s over. Time to move on,” Opinion, Feb, 19)
Of course he wants to move on because his side, the radical right, has been exposed as being the biggest threat to our country. I guess maybe we can all just move on and forget 9/11 and Pearl Harbor. It’s the past, let’s just put it all out of our minds.
Foley is so disingenuous. He want us to believe it was only a small number of the pro-Donald Trump mob who attacked the Capitol building. I guess he must have been watching Fox TV at the time and they were probably airing Trump inaugural speech from 2017. Lie #1.
Then Foley is all over the map talking about why didn’t Democrats approve financial assistance to the ailing citizens in this country during the pandemic when it was the Republicans who had control of the White House and Senate ready to block any move by the Democrats to deliver that need assistance. Lie #2.
Going further, he actually wants us to accept that just because Trump was not in office at the time of his crime, he should walk away free. Talk about setting a very dangerous precedent where an out-going president could commit just about any crime he wanted to and never be charged — embracing criminal activity with out punishment on technical grounds.
Then he goes on to state that when the Democrats wanted to call witnesses, they back off because Trump’s lawyers said they would call House Speaker Nancy Pelosi because she had firsthand information the attack was coming. Trump’s lawyers said, and I quote, “We will call hundreds of witnesses and have them each come to my office in Philadelphia to give their depositions.” It was a threat to drag out the trial but the Democrats already had made their case against Trump. Lie #3.
If Foley wants to continue having a weekly column he should supply us with an email address, like most other Sun Chronicle’s columnists do, so we can contact him directly instead of hoping our letters of opposition get printed.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield
