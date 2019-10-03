To the editor:
True to its name, the traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial was a profoundly moving experience, especially so in its setting at Highland Park these past five days.
My husband and I had visited the wall in Washington, D.C., many years ago, and in North Attleboro at least 10 years in the past.
While our initial heartwrenching experience in DC remains etched in our memories, we were also deeply touched by this display in Attleboro, and grateful to all who were involved in bringing it here.
The intimate park setting among the trees, beautiful fall flowers and benches, and soft ground lighting created just the right mood for reflection that takes on added meaning in our world today. We were exited to be there during the day to see hundreds of students discover the wall and have the opportunity to question veterans about their experiences. We also returned later in the evening with friends visiting from California, who were able to retrieve a photo and make a “grave rubbing” of the names of four fallen friends.
Many thanks to the city of Attleboro, our local and national veterans groups and all who made this such an exceptional and unforgettable experience.
We very much appreciated the conversations we had with veterans of other wars as well. Let remembrance not be a form of forgetting but of waking up.
Kathy and Gerry Hickman
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.