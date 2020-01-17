To the editor:
I am writing to inform you that a top news event was missing from The Sun Chronicle’s recent Top 10 of 2019. Namely, The Vietnam Moving Wall visit to Highland Park, Attleboro, during the last weekend in September.
The Vietnam Moving Wall is a half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial located in Washington, D.C.
It was created in tribute by Vietnam veterans. The Moving Wall travels across the United States, bringing the power and spirit of the national Vietnam Veterans Memorial to local cities and towns.
Attleboro, under the leadership of Veterans Agent Ken Badertscher, applied for and was approved to have the wall visit Attleboro. Attleboro was privileged to be accepted to host this tribute, as not all applicants are approved.
Due to Mr. Badertscher’s tireless resolve, the five-day, 24-hour a day display was a success in so many ways.
First, 10,000-plus visitors, including more than 1,600 Attleboro public school students attended. Guests were locals and some traveled. One gentleman came from Alaska.
Second, family members, neighbors, and friends of those 58,000-plus American men and women listed on the wall, who gave their all in Vietnam, were able to remember, honor and respect those heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Others came to visit, just to be part of the solemn event.
Many vets saw the names on the wall of former military buddies who did not come home. This tribute was dedicated to not only the American men and women who lost their lives in Vietnam, but all veterans of the Vietnam War. Numerous World War II, Korea, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Somalia war veterans attended. There is a certain bond amongst veterans, regardless of which war, whether age 20 or 80, or military branch.
Third, most of today’s school age children have little knowledge, if any, of the Vietnam War (which ended a mere 45 years ago). Visiting also opened up the opportunity for the younger generation to open up a dialogue, ask questions and learn about the war. Some younger visitors had the opportunity to see names of relatives listed, family they never met.
Fourth, an exhibit of this nature is not an annual event. It was one and done, and will not be repeated in Attleboro, as most of us Vietnam Era veterans are in our 70s, or 80s. Lastly and certainly not least important, this memorable event drew Attleboro and the surrounding communities close together.
Frankly, you blew it by not naming the Attleboro Moving Wall visit, not just a top 10, but the best story of 2019, possibly the decade, as it drew the Attleboro area community together.
Joe Murphy, volunteer
Moving Wall Steering Committee
