To the editor:
I read the article on Mayor Paul Heroux’ plan to eliminate some toxic materials from our city. I know he will face pushback, but I hope he succeeds.
However, I wish he had added one more product to his list: Roundup. It is sold as easily as if it were water, and at one time it was a relatively harmless way to stop weeds in your yard and garden.
However, Monsanto (who owned it at the time) changed its chemical make up in order to increase profits. Roundup used to dissipate and after a little time, you could plant in treated areas with no problem. With the new formula, Roundup stays in the ground. You can no longer plant normal or heritage crops or garden plants wherever it has been used.
You could, however, plant GMO seeds specially formulated to be immune to Roundup. Surprise, you can only get those seeds by buying them from the company that makes Roundup. Now it’s Bayer.
Monsanto sold Roundup to farmers in India, without informing them of the consequences. These farmers couldn’t afford the special seeds and some of them actually committed suicide because they could no longer support their families. In the United States the herbicide leaked into the soil of organic farmers and neighbors, thus ruining their businesses, too.
Monsanto actually sued those farmers for using the Roundup without buying it. Whether you believe glysophates cause cancer or not, Roundup increased the amount of glysophate left and is making it much harder to grown real, local, organic foods or return areas to native plants and grasses, gardens and farms.
I hope he considers adding Roundup, or at least limiting its use to sidewalks, etc., where you won’t be growing anything anyway.
Contrary to Bayer’s advertising, many countries have banned Roundup.
Janie Teague-Urbach
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.