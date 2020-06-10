To the editor:
There had to be something that the news wasn’t telling us. The police must have been under a serious threat. What I saw was four professionally trained police officers against a defenseless, handcuffed man. What I saw was a casual, nonchalant hand in a pocket. What I saw was premeditation. What I saw was intent to murder. What I saw profoundly affected me. To put this in perspective, I have witnessed a murder first hand and that did not affect me as much as watching this deliberate killing.
For the first time in my 66 years, I attended protests to express my anger and to seek answers.
In the age of COVID-19, there are few things worth risking my life for. This was one of them.
I attended the Sunday protest at Capron Park in Attleboro organized by local high school students to listen and understand.
It’s not what you listen to, it’s what you hear that matters.
What I listened to was prepared, informed, energetic, articulate, bright, young adults relating their experiences and offering suggestions to counter racism.
Speak up when you hear a racist comment, slur or joke. Initiate and engage in a conversation. Listen.
What I heard made me uncomfortable. Extremely uncomfortable.
What I heard was that my knee was on George Floyd’s neck. My hand was on the trigger that killed so many.
I am responsible for innocent deaths because I remained silent when I heard that racist comment, slur or joke.
Our collective silence allowed this to happen. I am deeply sorry for my inaction especially because I was offended when I heard these comments being made.
Don’t look to politics to change things. You will only get lip service, pacifiers, and poll number, knee-jerk responses. Look in the mirror. Start there.
To those unselfish young adults who opened the eyes of one old guy, thank you. I promise you that I will do my best to follow your advice if you promise me to continue to speak up, stay involved and to make the changes so that there will never again be another George Floyd in this country.
Kenneth Salome
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.