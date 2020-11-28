My, my. Someone needs a nap.
To the editor:
My, but Bob Foley is cranky. Reading his column put a damper on my holiday spirit. (“Things to not be thankful for,” Opinion, Nov. 27)
Though I got a good laugh over Foley complaining that people didn’t accept Donald Trump as legitimately elected in 2016, while Trump refuses to admit he legitimately lost the 2020 election.
The voter fraud claims are not based on any evidence, and are a diversionary tactic to harm the country, and foment division.
In 2016, Hillary Clinton won the popular vote, but lost the electoral college. In 2020, Trump lost both.
And the rant against mail-in voting is also funny. Does Foley believe our military personnel serving overseas should not vote? What about the elderly who perhaps cannot leave home and get to the polls? And students away at college? Should they be disenfranchised? And all citizens of Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah and Washington? No votes for them, because these states do all voting by mail.
I could go on explaining other facts Foley ignored, but space is limited. I hope everyone had a nice Thanksgiving, despite the pandemic. Certainly one to remember. Wishing all of The Sun Chronicle’s readers peace, health, and joy this holiday season.
Ellen Curran
North Attleboro
