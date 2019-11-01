To the editor:
Recently I wrote in to the Opinion Page stating that it was my last stamp. Darn it, I’m at it again.
While visiting here I watch more national news, because I have coffee at the kid’s house. Back home I watch a little local and then I check out sports and then it’s TCM, Western Channel and a sprinkling of “Matlock,” “Andy Griffith,” etc. You get the picture. No pun intended.
My opinion of the national news is that they accentuate the negative. It’s just too much for me. Once in awhile they’ll have something positive. But maybe that’s what our country has come to. Negativity. I’m not even mentioning President Trump’s input. Just let the birds tweet. But it’s nice to visit up here for a week or two. We wanted to catch some foliage, and watch some Patriot games. Don’t forget cousin Chuck’s prediction: 14-2.
Same as always.
Joe Wilson
Port Orange, Fla.
