To the editor:
The balance of this world is threatened when one species is removed from the way nature planned. This is what happened here in the western United States when the wolves were eliminated. The prey species over-ran their areas and threatened nature’s balance. A reason finally determined cause.
Wolves had maintained balance by keeping the deer and elk in a neutral population. Areas used for grazing and kept clear of the brush species that were now over-running onetime grass land were causing concern for native species, ranchers and cattle. The wolves were returned and the government cleared brush to let grass needs return balance once more returned to the western lands.
Nature is a fickle lady, she even provided similar situations for man/predator and prey abound in our so-called societies. All one has to do is look at our situation today. We still have wolves that prey on us sheep. It’s in the news every day.
Someone wants what the others have and have found ways to accomplish their mission. So, we have civil disobedience. When that doesn’t work, nature takes a hand.
History has many events we can call “pandemics;” it goes all the way back into recorded history. Will we learn from this one? I bet it will be a cause for concern, yet we will want what was lost given back to us.
Opportunity present events allowing for much civil unrest and many take this for cause to disrupt the current way of life. It doesn’t work. Yes there will be change, but the cause is still in power. The rule of law works only when everyone is subject to its rule. No exceptions.
Today’s laws are like the rubber tree fluid. Used and stretched to fit the needs of few, but the many must still obey.
History shows this when Rome was defeated from within. We have killed off the wolves that kept balance for human animals. Why? The manipulation in Rome is in power here, too.
Peter J. Santsaver
North Attleboro
