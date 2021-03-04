New congressman already delivering
To the editor:
Congressman Jake Auchincloss has wasted no time getting to work for the 4th Congressional District. In a letter sent to Congressional leadership, he called for several economic relief proposals that made it into the American Rescue Plan which passed the House.
Auchincloss’ request included funding for a national vaccine program to help supply meet demand and get as many Americans vaccinated as soon as possible; clear federal guidance with technical assistance and funding to scale up testing and contact tracing to reopen schools and childcare centers; rental and homeowner assistance to prevent evictions and foreclosures and, also, relief for public transit agencies. All of this relief will have a direct impact here. Both Auchincloss and President Joe Biden have made it clear that when it comes to tackling COVID-19, their goals are to crush the virus, return children safely to the classroom, put dollars in families’ pockets and get people back to work.
I’m elated the congressman has already rolled up his sleeves and started delivering for the district. The American Rescue Plan is a win for all of us and Auchincloss has proven himself a fierce and effective advocate for investments that directly impact the local economy and health and safety of our neighbors.
John Burns
Seekonk
