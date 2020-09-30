To the editor:
I am writing in response to a recent guest column by Stephen Berdos re: sexual assault services. (“Barriers to disclosing sexual abuse, “ Sept. 28, Opinion)
First I wish to commend Mr. Berdos for his courage in speaking out.
It is not easy to find one’s voice after the trauma of childhood sexual abuse.
Also, I wish to remind readers that New Hope provides free counseling and advocacy to all sexual assault survivors and to their families.
We also have advocates on call 24/7 to support survivors who go to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro or Morton Hospital in Taunton, due to an assault.
New Hope does not accept any insurance payments so no information is put into a survivor’s medical record.
The impact of sexual abuse is lifelong and New Hope can assist in the journey to healing.
Feel free to call our hotline at 1-800-323-4673 (hope).
Marcia Szymanski, President/CEO New Hope
