To the editor:
I beg you, as a concerned health care professional, and a citizen, to never again publish a letter such as the one that appeared in your paper from Gerald F. Chase. (“Enough, already with the flu shots,” Voice of the Public, Oct. 7)
The flu is dangerous, especially to the elderly (such as the writer). It is not “just a cold.” It is accompanied by high fevers, cough, difficulty breathing, myalgias, headache, listlessness, and often times complicated by a bacterial pneumonia.
The flu vaccine and good hygiene, along with social distancing, are crucial in preventing it.
Despite unscientific writings, there is no cure for the seasonal flu. Antiviral drugs can only shorten its course.
Your newspaper is being irresponsible, and doing the public an immense disservice, by giving voice to an anti-vaxxer and medical know-nothing.
Shame on The Sun Chronicle!
Paul Miles-Matthias, MD
Seekonk
