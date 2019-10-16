To the editor:
On your Opinion Page is a note explaining how you want to hear from the readership. But it is apparent that you would much prefer to publish letters expressing views with which you agree. In the Oct. 14 edition of The Sun Chronicle were four letters to the editor all calling for President Trump to be impeached. But only one writer expressed a desire for the process to be done “fairly.”
One of your columnists, Bill Gouveia, also opined that those of us who still support President Trump are variously ignorant, naive, or just plain dishonest.
This paper has an agenda, it’s not journalism .
The Democrats had two and a half years and more than $30 million in taxpayer dollars to find out that there was no collusion between Russia and the Trump presidential campaign.
Every time they come up empty, the Democrats invent another scandal, make more accusations and pretend to get all concerned about the Constitution and due process and the rule of law. Politicians — mostly Democrats but some Republicans — are breathtakingly un-selfaware. When the countless shenanigans of Democrat politicians were exposed to the light of day there was none of the hand wringing nor righteous indignation such as been inspired by the election of Donald Trump to the presidency. Total silence. The hypocrisy is mind numbing.
Here’s one “for example” then I’ll close: Sen. Ed Markey took a $1,000 campaign contribution from the then-corrupt head of the Ukraine gas company. Not long after he helped legislate an aid package worth $10 million annually to the Ukraine for improving its energy efficiency and gas- independence from Russia. Nothing wrong with that. But isn’t it curious that years later he co-sponsors the “Green New Deal” championed by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez which would eliminate all carbon-based fuels here in the United States? Crickets from you guys.
Editors, columnists, and letter writers, please spare us your lectures on morality, rule of law, honesty, and the Constitution until you pull the mote out of your own eye.
Vic Soldat
Norton
