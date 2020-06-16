To the editor:
Contributor Tom Richards offers that police unions ought to be disbanded and abolished. (“It’s now clear: Police unions have to go,” Voice of the Public, June 15)
In general, I would say all unions ought to abolished. But the answer is not that simple. There was certainly a time and place, in the past centuries when unions were an important if not critical factor in helping to drive labor law reform and reasonable treatment of workers.
Oppressive working hours, despicable working conditions and borderline inhumane treatment in some cases were part of the tinder that helped to ignite the formation and strengthening of labor unions.
Public employees were poorly paid with benefits that lagged those offered by private companies spawning collective bargaining unions formation in that sector. For example, teachers were dismissed when seniority caused their pay to rise above what districts were willing to pay. But over time, things changed.
As the nation’s political landscape matured, in not a good way, unions found strong allies in politicians whose war chests were stuffed with union members’ dues.
Laws were enacted to support all sorts of union activity that in far too many cases handcuffed progressive employers attempts at moving their businesses forward.
Beyond the crippling federally mandated automobile safety and emissions imposed during the 1970s, along with the rise of high quality Asian imports, union demands are generally recognized as a significant contributor to the demise of the U.S. auto industry leadership.
Unions had finally choked American industry into submission. Similarly, public unions, such as police and teacher ‘associations’, choked progressive movement in many communities. With more union power, more funds were allocated from union dues to support more union funded and supporting politicians.
The interesting twist: now politicians are caught in the middle of continuing their support for the hand that feeds them while the other hand of the same beast they created blocks attempts to reform practices that are long overdue for overhaul.
Tom Richards is right, reform is needed. The interesting aspect will be how politicians’ and unions’ reactions play out. The bottom line, as always, money talks.
Bob Foley
Mansfield
