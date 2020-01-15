Remember: No good deed goes unpunished
To the editor:
Love how the “boots for janitor story” began and ended. In between made my blood boil.
To think in this day and age that a teenager and his friends would do something so kind and caring for their school janitor warmed my heart when I read it.
Then to think some people had to try and find a way to somehow discredit what they did makes me wonder what kind of world we live in.
Can’t a person (even a teenager) just do something kind or nice for someone else because they just want to? Do you need an ulterior motive to help someone?
To the people who already wrote in to stick up for this fine young man and his friends, a hearty thank you.
To the people looking to disparage what they did, shame on you.
Finally, to Jack Sweeney and his friends, “Bless you all” for trying to do a good deed in the spirit of Christmas.
Stand proud and tall and don’t change your outlook or your ideals. They are needed more than ever.
Patricia Randall
Foxboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.