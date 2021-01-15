To the editor:
Listening to the House of Representatives discussion regarding the second attempt to impeach President Donald Trump, I decided to review the January speech in which he is accused of inciting the violence that occurred at the Capitol on Jan. 6.
Aside from the usual bloviation about himself, it was mostly a review of his impression of the alleged irregularities that occurred in last November’s presidential election.
I found only two references to visiting the Capitol.
1. “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”
2. “So we’re going to, we’re going to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue, I love Pennsylvania Avenue, and we’re going to the Capitol and we’re going to try and give … The Democrats are hopeless. They’re never voting for anything, not even one vote. But we’re going to try and give our Republicans, the weak ones, because the strong ones don’t need any of our help, we’re going to try and give them the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country.
So let’s walk down Pennsylvania Avenue. I want to thank you all. God bless you and God bless America. Thank you all for being here, this is incredible. Thank you very much. Thank you.”
I see nowhere that he suggests insurrection or violence.
Ed Schagrin
Rehoboth
