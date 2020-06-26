No light at the end of the tunnel for so many
To the editor:
Forty-five percent of Americans are left behind by the stock market because they do not own stocks — no individual stocks, no 401k , no IRA, no retirement. (Gallup 2010)
These Americans are excluded because of socio-economic factors that worsen with the color of your skin. They return to work on the front lines — many without healthcare — where many customers do not even care enough to wear a mask.
Don Livsey
North Attleboro
