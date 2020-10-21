No new taxes for elderly
To the editor:
What gives the mayor and the city council the right to keep on increasing real estate taxes for the elderly? It does not matter what my house is worth until I sell it and that is how taxes should be — on the sale of the house to the new buyer.
Seventy-five new houses valued at $533.500; 20 new condominiums valued at $337,500; all the commercial stores and property and $8 million in reserve! With all this income, our taxes should go down, not up. What is wrong with the mayor’s spending?
No one is working because of the virus, no money is coming in for the restaurants, stores.
The mayor and his crew, the governor and his crew, all get six-figure paychecks and I for one am tired of paying for it.
I am 79 and I think the governor should mandate everyone over the age of 65 to not be taxed on real estate. We’ve paid our share. We also pay for trash, sewer, water, cable with no choice in Attleboro.
Wake up people and write to your politicians who we also support. Please call them all before you vote.
June Smith
Attleboro
