What’s so disheartening about a letter like the one Philip Sharp penned and sent to this paper on Tuesday, Jan. 21, (“Trump won, so get over it, Dems”) is the extent of ignorance it displayed.
I don’t blame Mr. Sharp for his opinion, because he is a victim of the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the American people.
We can never convince him he is being routinely lied to by the media he chooses to embrace.
He fills up on a giant helping of hatred and bile aimed at the only people that have ever done anything for working class folks like himself.
What Mr. Sharp and people of like mind don’t know is that the Democrats have sent many bills addressing immigration, crime, homelessness, etc., to the Republican-held Senate only to have them pile up on Mitch McConnell’s desk where they never see the light of day.
What they can’t imagine is a man like Trump who has betrayed this country and his followers by trying to take away their healthcare; by spending over 120 million in taxpayer dollars on golf; who’s in love with North Korean dictator Kim Jung Un (his own words); who upheld Russian president Vladimir Putin’s assertion he never interfered in the 2016 election while at the Helsinki Accord; who abandoned our Kurdish allies, leaving them to be slaughtered by the Turkish forces; who bribed the country of Ukraine with nearly 400 million taxpayer dollars in Congress-approved military aid to get them to open an investigation into his political rival, Joe Biden; who claims a witch hunt, only to have so many of his top aides being indicted and imprisoned and who, against all advice, assassinated the second most powerful man in Iran just to divert attention from his ongoing impeachment, bringing this country to the brink of war.
No Mr. Sharp, I’ll never get over your Donald Trump being president and it’s not about Hillary Clinton, it’s about an America I once knew; where the rule of law and civility were the norm.
Barry Close
Norton
