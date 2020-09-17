To the editor:
I would like to thank the family and friends of the late Noreen Lee Chilson for including the poem from Pope Francis at the end of her obituary in the Sept. 5-6 edition of The Sun Chronicle.
I hadn’t read that poem before. I never met nor knew Ms. Chilson but was moved by that touching tribute using that description of how she lived her life. What a better world this would be if more people lived their lives with this poem in mind. I feel inspired to not only work to live my life as her example was explained but to also strive to appreciate more those who are in my life and live by these principles.
George A. Labonte
Wrentham
