Neighbors in the Richards Ave and Broadway area live with plenty of environmental impacts. We have very heavy vehicle traffic and speeding, inconsiderate dog owners, litter strewn about, a school bus depot and abandoned commercial buildings. Now the eyesore are sporting political signs. Meanwhile, vegetation is overgrown blocking sidewalks. It is time for a blight ordinance in North Attleboro.
Mary Dever-Putnam
North Attleboro
