North’s downtown parking situation needs to be addressed
To the editor:
Regarding the huge apartment complex opening in downtown North Attleboro, I would encourage the Town Council to be proactive in addressing traffic patterns and parking in and around the downtown area.
At times it is impossible to find a parking space around the South Washington Street Post Office and on some streets near the center, if there are cars parked on either side, it is impossible for two cars to pass without one stopping.
If businesses are to thrive in the downtown area, these issues must be addressed.
Lynn Gaulin
North Attleboro
