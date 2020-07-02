To the editor:
Thank you to the community for your support of the North Attleboro Scholarship Foundation in our 64th annual fundraiser.
Since its inception in 1958, the foundation has awarded scholarships to 1,612 students totaling $2,524,000 in financial assistance to North Attleboro High School graduates.
In 1959, its first year in scholarships, the foundation gifted a total of $1,000 to 10 students. Since then, the foundation has been able to greatly increase its awards, fueled by a number of bequests, large donations to its permanent funds, and the annual donations from businesses, civic organizations, and the general public.
The foundation has awarded as much as $124,000 in annual scholarships in the past, but low interest rates in recent years have resulted in less investment income.
As usual, funds raised from the annual solicitation will be added to the foundation’s investment income from the 13 permanent funds under management. This year, these trust funds accounted for $124,000 in scholarships to 47 students.
These funds come from bequests and donations in the names of loved ones such as Pat Lucchetti, Raymond and Blanche Cassels, Christine M. Gulski, F. Rioux Morse, Myrtle LeCompte, the Class of 1960, Arthur J. and Emma P. Irvine, Henry McDeed, Ruth Goodall, Jeffrey Plante, and Arthur L. Greene Junior, Nelson F. Brown II, and William A. Moffitt.
“The directors of the foundation are grateful for the generosity of the North Attleboro community,” the foundation said. “With the cost of higher education, the needs of the students are growing and we hope we can continue to expand our program to ‘help our scholars reach their dreams.’”
Individuals or organizations interested in making a special one-time donation or establishing a permanent fund should call Treasurer Michael Taylor at 508-695-8300.
The North Attleboro Scholarship Foundation is a 501©(3) non-profit corporation. Our tax ID number is 04-6056778.
Those interested in donating to the North Attleboro Foundation Scholarship campaign may mail their check to the North Attleboro Scholarship Foundation, P.O. Box 926, North Attleboro, MA 02761 or make a donation through our website at nascholarshipfoundation.org.
Kristen Kraskouskas
North Attleboro Scholarship Foundation Director
