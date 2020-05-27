To the editor:
I read with interest the article in the May 15th edition of The Sun Chronicle regarding the North Attleboro town budget. (“North prepares budget for difficult, uncertain times,” Page A1)
I must admit, it is refreshing to hear the new voice of Town Manager Michael Borg taking charge of our budget process in this trying time. I most appreciated his comment that “the town will have to pursue every grant and funding opportunity available”. It would certainly help at present. One can only hope that once the economy has recovered, the town will continue to pursue every opportunity.
Let’s face it, the taxpayers of this town deserve a break. However I must ask, why haven’t we been following this path all along?
Looking forward to the future.
Philip Cote
North Attleboro
