Norton’s removal of water dispenser unfair
To the editor:
The Norton water/sewer board decided at its last meeting, without public input or notification, to not only continue disuse of the town’s water dispensing machine at town hall, but to remove it.
This is how authoritarian governments operate. Decisions are made by those in power without the input or consideration of public opinion.
The water dispenser, located at the rear of the town hall, had been shut down since the start of the coronavirus epidemic based on concern that such use could spread the virus. Since then I have been using a private source to fill my water bottles. Guess what? I’m not dead yet. The water department’s decisions have been arbitrary and based primarily on the chairman’s judgment. I call upon all Norton water ratepayers to object to this ill-advised decision of the water/sewer commission and to insist that the water dispenser at town hall be open and available to the townspeople without delay.
Ken Cabral
Norton
