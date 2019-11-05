Norway maples are pretty, but not kind to our native species
To the editor:
A few times over the past few weeks, The Sun Chronicle published photos of attractive golden autumn foliage.
In at least two of the cases, the trees pictured were most likely Norway maple. Norway maple are nasty invasive plants found across our region doing great harm to our native plant community.
Best for all concerned, these trees be systematically eliminated whenever possible and replaced with healthy and hardy native trees. There are native replacement trees also quite capable of producing brilliant and pleasing autumn foliage — red swamp maple, sugar maple, hickory, sassafras as examples just for starters.
All that glitters is truly not always gold.
Donald M. Doucette
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.