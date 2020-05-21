To the editor:
In his letter to the editor of May 19, Jay Hobson writes that people fall in two camps (“President Trump loves America like us”, Voice of the Public).
We are either a supporter of the capitalist system or we want to freeload on the back of the government.
There are two premises in his letter that I think are wrong.
First, the two choices mentioned above are not the only choices. There are many of us who have worked all of our adult lives, paid our taxes and taken nothing from the government, but who see the need to place more value on the contributions workers make to our economy and our way of life.
The third choice that we espouse is a government that is willing to enact laws that will help working people and end the decline of the middle class.
The second of Mr. Hobson’s premises that I find to be objectionable is his description of capitalism. He mentions only those qualities that we collectively find to be virtuous while ignoring the many faults of an unbridled capitalistic system.
In his 1906 novel “The Jungle” Sinclair Lewis exposed the terrible conditions of working Americans, and it led to laws that improved conditions and moved the United States away from capitalism to a mixed economy. As a matter of fact, if you look up what countries have the most capitalistic systems the United States is not even in the top 10. But, during the last few decades committed capitalists have managed, mainly by buying politicians, media outlets and through propaganda, to eliminate many of the laws protecting workers and inevitably resulting in the decline of the middle class.
For a couple of decades following World War II we entered an age known as the “Golden age of capitalism.” During this time the middle class flourished and the capitalists did just fine, too. What Democrats like myself want is a return to the golden age of capitalism, not socialism, as Mr. Hobson and the constant stream of right wingers who write to The Sun Chronicle imply.
Dominic Cuce
North Attleboro
