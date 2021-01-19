Not all Trump supporters should be blamed
To the editor:
I would like to thank The Sun Chronicle for allowing other voices to be heard in the Jan. 15 edition of newspaper. Sun Chronicle columnist Bob Foley and letter writers Robert O’Connell, and Ed Schagrin, were able to provide intelligent insight without the vitriol and hate which seems to permeate most columnists, editorials, and, sadly, even some of the national journalists whose articles appear in this paper.
I have never seen or felt such hatred.
Politicians cannot talk of unity while at the same time making incendiary remarks against Trump supporters. Attempting to link the more than 70 million people who voted for Trump, or the more than 100,000 folks who attended the rally with several hundred violent protesters is both unfair and disingenuous.
I do not know one person — Democrat or Republican — who approved of what took place at the capitol. If politicians truly wanted to unify, they would stop blaming Trump or those who voted for him for the violence, and instead concentrate their efforts on finding and convicting those actually involved.
David Silva
Rehoboth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.