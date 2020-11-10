To the editor:
I was deeply disappointed to see two letters in Monday’s Voice of the Public expressing embitterment at supporters of Donald Trump.
Joe Biden has called for a stop to harsh rhetoric and demonization of people who disagree.
In my several letters harshly critical of the president, I’ve taken care not to extend that criticism to the character of grassroots supporters. To what end would that serve? They would take it as a badge of honor, and only deepen their support for Trump. I saw my job, as a letter-writer, not to impugn ordinary people’s character, but to awaken people to the character of the man they support.
Now is the time to be magnanimous in victory. President-elect Biden has struck exactly the right chord: “Lower the temperature and begin to see each other again”. Even feel sympathy for the disappointment Trump supporters feel; it costs nothing. If you recoil at the idea, be secure in the fact that Trump will soon be gone.
Biden’s fervent wish is to unite the country, and is extending his hand in reconciliation. If we are to repudiate endless destructive partisanship, let Democrats seize this moment with a new leader committed to unity.
Ken Watson
Foxboro
