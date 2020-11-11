To the editor:
According to Webster’s Dictionary, the definition of a bully is a person who hurts, frightens or tyrannizes over those who are smaller or weak. A bully uses force or violence to carry out plans or policies.
For the past four years our country has had a bully in the White House.
He has fired anyone who does not agree with him, often replacing them with individuals who, for some reason, are afraid to disagree with him.
He has insulted women, insisting that he has the right to touch them wherever he pleases.
He has degraded minorities and has failed to denounce white supremacy unless pressured.
He has separated immigrant families from their children. He has done all he can to erase the legacy of the former president, including Obama Care. He has withdrawn from the World Health Organization in the middle of a pandemic and has insulted world leaders all the while heaping praise on dictators.
He has created a situation where he has encouraged his base to risk their lives to attend his rally (without masks) so everyone would know how many people like him.
And now that the citizens of this country have spoken and have voted him out, he refuses to accept the will of the majority. It is time for those in Congress who have been bullied to realize they can now be free.
Congressmen and women need to support the will of the people instead of siding with Trump’s conspiracy theory that the election was rigged. Once he leaves the White House they will no longer be afraid of being bullied.
Margaret Werner
Norton
