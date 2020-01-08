Of Kennedy/Markey cash and double standards
To the editor:
The front page of Tuesday’s Sun Chronicle has two good belly-laugher stories.
The first — “Kennedy outraises Markey in Senate race.” Why does that matter? The Kennedy family has more money than God so whether the unthinking send him money or the family trust gets tapped for a few bucks is irrelevant. Either of those candidates (neither of whom are now doing their elected-for jobs) will continue the Democratic disaster in our legislature. About the only difference is the Kennedy kid is young enough to fill the Almighty anointed, family dynasty Senate seat for a couple more generations.
Number two: “These boots were made for giving.” Presumably, according to the article, there is a possibility a ‘large’ gift to a teacher could influence a student’s grade. Politicians, who made this rule, accept ‘gifts’ valued in thousands from all sorts of contributors with the specific intent of influence. To call this hypocrisy a joke is an understatement.
The theme is the continuing notion that our wonderful legislators follow two sets of rules. Those rules that everybody must follow and those hand-picked items from which they summarily ignore with contempt for anyone who might question them.
Bob Foley
Mansfield
