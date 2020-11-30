No thanks. I’ll pass
To the editor:
I just want to let you know how I feel about adding Bob Foley as a regular contributor to The Sun Chronicle.
It was hard enough to see his ludicrous opinions in the paper way too often. Now he has his own larger section with which to sow his nonsense. Yes, I can and will simply skip reading them.
I feel you are encouraging dangerous ideas, and I think it is a disgrace. Everyone is entitled to his/her opinion, and I respect that you print them. It has been enlightening and frightening to see how others feel. However, giving him a column in which to spew his hatred and foolish thoughts is irresponsible.
As a lifelong subscriber and an old one at that, I am truly disappointed.
Ginny Weisman
Norton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.