To the editor:
I was a proud young Marine 2nd Lt. when I joined Ike’s (Dwight Eisenhower) GOP. I later contributed often as a young engineer, proud of the altruistic attention from CEOs and owners I worked for, not aware that they were constrained to run their enterprises well by limits of 91% on their incomes over $450K.
Their energies were being applied to a best balance of values for customers, employees and stock-holders and in maintaining a viable business, not in growing richer by devious means. Our USA prospered! We young workers and middle managers aspired to be CEOs!
I continued with GOP membership, politically unaware that Ronald Reagan’s GOP had cut the tax rates by half and altruism was flying out the windows, that workers were being increasingly fleeced of their earnings and savings, by elected plutocrats being rewarded for their under-taxing and under-regulating of obscene wealth.
As time wore on, I became more aware of politics and realized that lobbyist-driven plutocrats, of both parties, were thereby enriching themselves, increasingly aggravating the decline of our middle class and a growing wealth inequality. I observed and felt the anger growing in our land, with out-of-control “big government” and with evaporating opportunity.
The pace quickened with Donald Trump’s election, by both a swelling hoard of angry workers and the avaricious, people impressed by his constant expert huckstering of his MAGATS into a frenzy of anger and patriotic rage, enabling him to lead his oligarch wannabes into changing our republic into an oligarchy, with a host of serfs to serve and fatten them, with fascist possibilities. This is treasonous behavior.
Only progressives seem to understand this and might have the will and political ability to restore our republic and keep alive a vibrant capitalism for all.
So, elect only progressives and keep the heat on them to #MAFA (Make America Fair Again), or #RUSA (RestoreUSA).
Maybe, if you feel it, you can think of a better acronym.
Tom Richards
North Attleboro
